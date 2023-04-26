News you can trust since 1877
Coronation day celebrations hosted by Nelson Town Council billed as one of the biggest events in East Lancashire

Nelson Town Council have pulled out all the stops to celebrate the King’s Coronation, billing it as one of the biggest events in East Lancashire.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST

The celebrations include a spectacular procession, live music, a big screen showing the Coronation live, competitions and entertainment for all the family.

Local residents, and anyone who lives out of the area, are all invited to the event which runs from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, May 6th.

Some of the 5,000 children who were invited to take part in a design a crown competition as part of the King's coronation day celebrations in NelsonSome of the 5,000 children who were invited to take part in a design a crown competition as part of the King's coronation day celebrations in Nelson
The day starts with the town cryer at 10am, followed by a procession led by the world famous Accrington Pipe Band leaving from Nelson Libray and ending at the Shuttle. Following the Coronation, the day continues with a fantastic stage show hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Hussnain Hanif. The winner of the children’s Design A Crown competition will be judged by the Mayor at noon, with the winner receiving a trip to London worth £400. Other acts on stage include local acoustic band OdAll, The Take That Experience, a Bollywood style dance show by Desi Nach, and finishing with Hussnain Hanif performing with his very impressive Nasheed Choir.

Throughout the day there will also be a variety of free activities and there is a specially designated grass picnic area where you can bring your own food and. In the build up to the big day over 5,000 local primary school and nursery children have also been given a‘King’s Coronation Memorabilia Box’ to take home, which includes a souvenir bookmar, specially produced metal souvenir badge and a biography of the new king.

