The celebrations include a spectacular procession, live music, a big screen showing the Coronation live, competitions and entertainment for all the family.

Local residents, and anyone who lives out of the area, are all invited to the event which runs from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, May 6th.

Some of the 5,000 children who were invited to take part in a design a crown competition as part of the King's coronation day celebrations in Nelson

The day starts with the town cryer at 10am, followed by a procession led by the world famous Accrington Pipe Band leaving from Nelson Libray and ending at the Shuttle. Following the Coronation, the day continues with a fantastic stage show hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Hussnain Hanif. The winner of the children’s Design A Crown competition will be judged by the Mayor at noon, with the winner receiving a trip to London worth £400. Other acts on stage include local acoustic band OdAll, The Take That Experience, a Bollywood style dance show by Desi Nach, and finishing with Hussnain Hanif performing with his very impressive Nasheed Choir.