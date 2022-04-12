Hazel Wilkinson prepares to make pasta bolognaise using a handed down recipe

Cooking tips and recipe ideas from former Burnley care home cook and talented baker aim to help families put food on the table as cost of weekly food shop rockets

We are all feeling the pinch as prices rises continue to hit us in the pocket.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:36 pm

With food prices on the up a former Burnley care home cook has dug out her recipe book to show how you can feed a family a delicious meal for around £5 or £6.

Undefined: readMore

Hazel Wilkinson, who was a cook for around 12 years, believes that planning meals for the week is the key to success when it comes to being organised and write a meal planner.

Now 74 and retired, Hazel also spent 10 years working as a childminder. As one of seven, she became used to helping her mum cook meals for the family as a teenager.

And she still loves cooking and baking for her family, including her husband Eric, two daughters and four grandchildren, and one of their particular favourites is her cheese and onion pie.

Today we are featuring Hazel’s pasta bolognaise dish which serves four to five and costs £6.

1. WFXP-news-12-04-22-recipesinfull-NW

Recipe and ingredients for pasta bolognaise

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Pasta Bolognese - Hazel Wilkinson adds a stock cube to boiling water. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pasta Bolognese - Hazel Wilkinson adds a stock cube to boiling water. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Pasta Bolognese - Step one add oil to a pan with meat and onion. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pasta Bolognese - Step one add oil to a pan with meat and onion. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Pasta Bolognese - Hazel Wilkinson browns the mince and softens the onion. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pasta Bolognese - Hazel Wilkinson browns the mince and softens the onion. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3