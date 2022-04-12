With food prices on the up a former Burnley care home cook has dug out her recipe book to show how you can feed a family a delicious meal for around £5 or £6.

Hazel Wilkinson, who was a cook for around 12 years, believes that planning meals for the week is the key to success when it comes to being organised and write a meal planner.

Now 74 and retired, Hazel also spent 10 years working as a childminder. As one of seven, she became used to helping her mum cook meals for the family as a teenager.

And she still loves cooking and baking for her family, including her husband Eric, two daughters and four grandchildren, and one of their particular favourites is her cheese and onion pie.

Today we are featuring Hazel’s pasta bolognaise dish which serves four to five and costs £6.

WFXP-news-12-04-22-recipesinfull-NW Recipe and ingredients for pasta bolognaise Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pasta Bolognese - Hazel Wilkinson adds a stock cube to boiling water. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pasta Bolognese - Step one add oil to a pan with meat and onion. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Pasta Bolognese - Hazel Wilkinson browns the mince and softens the onion. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard