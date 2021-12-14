Convert closed nursery into a Nando's, McDonald's or pub is call of Padiham people
A Nandos or McDonald's restaurant, pub, a youth club, cafe or even a cinema!
The people of Padiham have spoken and these are just some of the suggestions they have come up for what they would like to see in the building that was formerly Victoria's Nursery.
Closed by the former owner after it was rated inadequate by Ofsted, the building in Burnley Road has gone on the market for £399,950.
Formerly the Victoria pub before it was converted into a nursery, many people would like to see it returned back to a watering hole, or a wine and gin bar, and someone even suggested a name for it, The Padiham Beach View.
One interesting suggestion was for people in the town to set up a committee to buy the building, agree on a use for it and pump money back into the town.
A Turkish restaurant and a family orientated steak house with meat cooked over charcoal are two other suggestions along with a clothes shop.
Many people are in favour of the building becoming a play centre with sensory room for young children or a hub for teenagers to go with a gaming room as there is nothing like this in Padiham at the moment.
A cafe geared up for mums with prams or a cinema were two other ideas with tongue in cheek suggestions to turn it into a McDonald's or demolish it completely and build a petrol station!