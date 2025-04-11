Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nelson’ Aneila Afsar is set to appear in the Gladiators final this Saturday on BBC One after storming her way through the competition.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aneila qualified as the fastest runner-up in the semi-finals, having already made her mark earlier in the series with a gripping showdown in Hang Tough against Sabre and a blistering run in Unleash – where she set the current women’s record of 23.6 seconds.

The former Burnley College pupil is also the first person to compete on the show while wearing a hijab, breaking new ground on the iconic series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TITLE:Gladiators Season 2,EP NUMBER:11 - Final,TX DATE:12-04-2025,TX WEEK:14,EMBARGOED UNTIL:14-01-2025,PEOPLE:Aneila Afsar,DESCRIPTION:,COPYRIGHT:© Hungry Bear Media Ltd,CREDIT LINE:BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Despite narrowly losing out in the semi-final, Aneila was announced as a finalist after it was confirmed that fellow contender Zavia could no longer compete due to injury.

While viewers have been wowed by her determination and strength on Gladiators, Aneila’s competitive edge was forged long before she stepped into the arena. A standout athlete from a young age, she trained with Team GB in Manchester and was part of Burnley College’s Elite Athlete Programme – a scheme that supports and develops top sporting talent.

At just 16, she won gold at the Commonwealth Taekwondo Championships in Edinburgh, including a technical knockout in the second round and an outstanding 13-8 victory in the final. She went on to represent Pakistan at the 2018 Asian Games and has competed internationally for over a decade – all while balancing life as a mother and full-time athlete.

Now, with her sights set on the Gladiators title, Aneila is hoping to make history once again – this time in front of a prime-time audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aneila, how did you feel when you heard you would be competing in the Gladiators final?

A lot of mixed emotions - bittersweet for sure. Anyone who’s been following the show knows how badly I wanted to make it to the final, but this isn’t the way I wanted to get

there. At the same time, I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity and so excited for what’s ahead.

Any words for Zavia?

Zavia is an incredible contender and an even better person. It’s an honour to represent her and I’ll actually be wearing some of her gems in the final.

What has been your favourite event and why?

Unleash has been my favourite event so far. It’s just so fast-paced and exciting, and I love running—so it’s right up my street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any memorable moments from the series?

Hang Tough in the heats was definitely a moment. Hanging on for over 30 seconds with Sabre’s full body weight on me was insane. I had no idea I had that kind of upper body

strength, but the adrenaline just took over.

What advise would you give to someone thinking of taking part?

This has been one of the best experiences of my life. If you’re thinking of applying, just go for it! But be warned—it’s SO much harder than it looks on TV, so make sure you’re physically ready.

What would winning Gladiators mean to you?

Winning Gladiators would be amazing. I’m a competitive person and a former pro athlete so I’m always in it to win it. But honestly, just getting here is huge. I’ve already broken so

many barriers as the first Muslim woman on the show, and now being in the final is incredible. I know that my presence alone will have a positive impact on Muslim women, and that means everything to me.