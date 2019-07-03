Contact Burnley on the move

Burnley Borough Council’s Contact Centre is on the move.

Contact Burnley will move from its existing offices on the corner of Parker Lane and Red Lion Street to new offices, just 50 yards along Parker Lane, in September.

The new office in Red Lion Street

The centre houses staff that deal with inquiries from the public, as well as issues such as benefits claims and council services. The council’s main switchboard is also based there.

The new offices are also in Parker Lane, opposite the gable end of the Central Library, and were formerly used by the council’s revenues and benefits staff. Before the council took it over the building was used by Burnley Building Society and then the National and Provincial Building Society.

The Contact Centre move is part of wider rationalisation of council accommodation which will lead to savings.

The date for the move will be confirmed nearer the time. The office move will take place over a weekend to avoid any disruption to services to the public.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, the council’s executive member for resources and performance management, said: “The move has been planned so that the service to our residents is uninterrupted.

“The new contact centre is across the road from the existing offices and remains in the town centre, easily accessible and continuing to provide the same face-to-face service. Although the council is promoting digital transformation and the increasing use of online services, it is important that we maintain a face-to-face service for residents who need it.

“The council is getting smaller in size and we don’t need the same number of offices as we did before.”

The current Contact Burnley offices were opened in September 2005. The council is in discussions with the building’s owner to secure a new user once the council surrenders its lease in December of this year.