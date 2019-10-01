Consultation on multi-million pound regeneration of Padiham plus improved flood defences

A drop-in open day is being held in Padiham to update residents and businesses on multi-million pound regeneration and flood defence projects in the town.

The consultation event will be held on Monday October 7th at Padiham Town Hall between 2pm and 8pm.

Representatives from Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and the Environment Agency will give updates on flood defence works, proposed town centre public realm improvements, and the ongoing Townscape Heritage initiative.

Representatives from Homes England, the government’s national housing agency, will also consult on plans to build up to 170 new homes on the former Baxi site.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view the plans for the recently cleared site, speak to Homes England’s project team, have their questions answered and share their feedback.

The public will also be able to see the consultation material and submit feedback online until October 14th by visiting www.tep.uk.com/baxi

Last year the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership approved almost £5m. of funding towards developing flood defences along the River Calder and Green Brook, protecting existing premises and enabling the development of homes on the former Baxi site.

The money will also go towards improvements to Burnley Road, between its junctions with Moor Lane and Lune Street, to enhance the town centre and make it more attractive to shoppers and visitors.

The LEP’s funding came from the Lancashire Growth Fund, a multi-million pound investment programme for Lancashire which seeks to drive economic growth, create high value jobs and help build new homes.

Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, the council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “This is an opportunity for local people and businesses to learn more about these exciting investments in Padiham’s future.

“These infrastructure projects will help protect the town from future flooding while, at the same time, unlock the development potential of the former Baxi site. They will also improve the look of the town centre and help to protect its historic heritage buildings.

“This is about looking ahead to an exciting future for Padiham whilst, at the same time, helping to protect its past and present.

“I’d like to thank the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, as well as partners such as the Environment Agency, Lancashire County Council, and Homes England for their continuing support for Padiham.”

Graham Cowley, chairman of the LEP's Growth Deal Management Board, said: “We are investing Growth Deal funds to regenerate and drive economic growth in Padiham and the local area by protecting and improving the commercial centre and unlocking land for development.

“Our £320m. Growth Deal programme is funding projects like this all across the county. In total, it will create thousands of jobs and new homes and attract £1.2bn in investment to help transform Lancashire’s economy and drive substantial economic growth.”