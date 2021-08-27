Construction firm donate life-saving equipment to Colne Cricket Club

Charlotte Pickup, marketing manager for the Barnfield Group handing over the defibrillator to Jonathan Nixon, acting vice chairman of the cricket club, Gina Kegg (the club secretary) and cricketer Martin Kegg.

Colne Cricket Club was presented with the equipment after Barnfield estimator Jonathan Nixon, who is also acting vice chairman at the club, approached Tim Webber, managing director of Barnfield, about a donation.

Mr Webber was only too happy to oblige.

Charlotte Pickup, marketing manager for the Barnfield Group, said: “Being a resident in Colne for over 45 years, Tim is extremely passionate about supporting local communities and regenerating his hometown.

"He has been the driving force behind hundreds of developments in the Pendle area alone and the company are currently active as developers and contractors on eight mixed use developments in the borough, with more in the pipeline.

“We’re delighted to be able to help give members and non-members visiting the club peace of mind, that in the unfortunate situation that anyone does suffer a cardiac arrest, this life saving piece of equipment is now on site.

“Let’s hope the machine never has to be used, but in the event that it does, survival rates can increase in adults and children by over 80%.”

Jonathan added: “The Christian Eriksen incident during Euro 2020 really hit home with several members of our club, indeed we were requested by the Lancashire League to consider investing in a defibrillator.