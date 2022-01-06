Community groups can now bid for cash through county councillors

Groups wishing to apply can find an application form and guidance on the website here:

https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/grants/local-member-grants-scheme/

County Coun. Cosima Towneley, Cabinet Member for Children and Family Services, said: "We are delighted to reintroduce the Member Grant Scheme.

"It was a necessity to temporarily withdraw it in 2017 due to inherited financial pressures from the former administration but sound ongoing financial management, and an extraordinary two years, has taught us there are many incredible people working for causes that matter deeply to our communities.

"The Member Grants are a small ‘helping hand’ to projects that successfully fulfil the criteria. The annual amount will be £2,000 per Division in the next financial year. Until then £500 sees us to the financial year end. Competition will be strong and difficult choices will need to be made but for the successful applicants, every little helps."

The contact details for any queries from groups wanting to apply are