Community Grocery Burnley collecting selection boxes to treat vulnerable children visiting Santa’s Grotto
A community food hub is collecting selection boxes to treat children in need this Christmas.
Community Grocery Burnley, which helps struggling families afford to put food on the table, will hand the chocolates out to every child who visits its Santa’s Grotto this Friday.
Children can meet the festive VIP from 10am to 2pm at the shop, which is based in Valley Community Centre in Valley Street.
To make a donation, please send an email to [email protected] or ring 01282 901511.