Community Grocery Burnley is hosting a Santa's Grotto this Friday. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Community Grocery Burnley, which helps struggling families afford to put food on the table, will hand the chocolates out to every child who visits its Santa’s Grotto this Friday.

Children can meet the festive VIP from 10am to 2pm at the shop, which is based in Valley Community Centre in Valley Street.

