The device has been installed at the pub in Higgin Street in a lockable case for safe storage. Fans and staff at Turf Moor can easily access the machine, which is accessible 24 hours a day.

Mike Daubney, Park View manager, said: “We are so happy that the defibrillator has finally been installed and I can’t thank the community enough as without them, it wouldn’t have been possible.

"Even after the break in over summer when our charity boxes were stolen, we didn’t let it stop us and we kept on going.

The Park View pub in Higgin Street, Burnley.

“I also want to say a special thank you to the Hall family who came to me and offered to buy the defib: you really are amazing.

"Because of this, we have been able to donate any additional funds to the NICU ward at Burnley General Hospital, which will go towards helping babies requiring intensive and high dependency care.”