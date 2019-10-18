Community arts project in Brierfield hailed a success

A community arts project in Brierfield has encouraged members from diverse backgrounds to come together over art.

Community Arts by ZK delivered a project called Pendle Horizons funded by Awards for All, which involved a series of art and textiles workshops for the community across Pendle.

Some of the youngsters who took part

Zaneb Khatun, director and artist, said: "The workshops were a hands-on approach with a strong emphasis on textile Art, engaging members of our diverse neighbourhoods in the creation of art for a public display. There was a strong emphasis on community cohesion, allowing people to come together share and learn new skills.

"The participants learned a range of practices including weaving, block printing, screen-printing techniques, ways of dying your own fabrics and mixing dyes, fabric manipulation, patchwork, stich, painting and drawing techniques and how to design accessories.

"A research trip to The Whitworth Art Gallery in Manchester was also arranged and the group also showcased they work in a final exhibition at the Brifield Library, allowing them to build their confidence and speak about what they have leaned and developed over the 14 workshops.

Many of the participants expressed how much they had enjoyed the sessions which had given them experiences they had not thought possible before.

Some more of the participants

One such, Thalaya Darr, said: “Community Arts by ZK allowed me to express myself through art mediums I had always had an interest in, but not had a chance to experiment with myself.

"Not only have I learned new techniques, I have strengthened skills I didn’t realise I had. This project has given me experience, memories, and new friendships all while being accessible and inclusive. Thank you.”