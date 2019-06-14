Colne widow will live off refugee 'rations' for a week to raise awareness

A retired lecturer from Colne will be living on the same rations as a Syrian refugee for a week to raise money and awareness of the plight of refugees around the world.



Widow Karan Leslie (62) will be living on the typical "rations" of a Syrian refugee for a week, an experience she admits will be difficult.

Karan has been supplied just 170g of lentils, one tin of kidney beans, 85g of chickpeas, one tin of sardines, 400g of flour, 1.5kg of rice and 330ml of vegetable oil to live off during Refugee Week (June 16th to 23rd).

She said: "I could have just donated money but I felt it would be more worthwhile to actually experience, in just a small way, how difficult life can be for a refugee. A lot of my friends think I'm completely mad.

"When I first saw the small amount of rations I would be living on, I was shocked to say the least. It is truly devastating to think that people live on these rations, day in and day out.

"I’d been feeling really down about the situation experienced by refugees overseas for quite some time and had no idea how I could help.

"There will be no-one monitoring me to make sure I stick to the rations, it will all be down to self-discipline. I couldn't live with myself if I cheated. I think the hardest thing might actually be bordeom with the limited amount of ingredients but I know that at the end of the challenge I could have a cream cake. A refugee does not have that luxury.

"The organisers advise people not to over-exert themselves during the challenge. I'm dog sitting this week but he's an old dog so we will just plod along together."

All the money Karan raises will go towards a refugee camp in Jordan. To sponsor her visit my.rationchalleng.org.uk/karanleslie.