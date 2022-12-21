Colne Primet Academy wants to build a new two storey teaching block including a Special Educational Needs unit at its Dent Street site.

It would increase the school’s yearly admission number rise from 165 pupils to 210.

Lancashire County Council’s development control committee today has been recommended to grant permission for the scheme subject to the proviso it may need the further consent of the government.

This is because of Sport England’s concern over the loss of playing field space.

The new teaching block would have 12 new classrooms, toilets and office space, together with a self-contained SEN unit.

The plans also include building a new craft, design and technology workshop; creating a new 27-space staff car park; the demolition and erection of a new supervisor’s site store; and construction of a covered walkway between the main building, and the CDT workshop,

Other areas of the school would also be refurbished and remodelled.

Earlier this month Colne Primet Academy was chosen as part of the government’s the 10-year School Rebuilding Programme.

A planning officer’s report to the committee says: “The proposed two-storey classroom block would be located to the south of the existing sports hall on land presently in use as a school playing field. The other extensions and alterations proposed are all located within the footprint of the existing school buildings.”

Seven letters of objection from local residents have been received raising fears about traffic, parking, noise and the risk posed by the expansion to children and disabled local residents.

The officers report says: “The main concern associated with the proposed expansion of the school is the potential exacerbation of traffic congestion arising from an increase in pupil drop off/pick-up at the start and end of the school day and increased staff numbers.

“Several residents have indicated neighbouring roads are already blocked with cars driving to and from the school, by parking by the side of the roads, and that an increase in pupil numbers will only make matters worse.

“The formation of a new turning head at the end of Cuerden Street is considered by to represent an improvement in highway safety.

“The proposal would provide additional school spaces.

“It would result in the loss of a small area of the school playing field.

“However the applicant has demonstrated that the playing field that remains could adequately accommodate the activities that presently take place.

“The proposal is recommended for approval.