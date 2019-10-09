Colne neighbours hold street party to celebrate long-awaited repair of century-old 'pothole road'

Delighted neighbours held a street party after a century-old 'pothole road' in Colne was finally resurfaced.



Residents in Haverholt Road and surrounding streets teamed up and raised around £500 each, match-funded by Pendle Council, to repair the road which had caused misery for motorists for decades.

Before the work

Despite highways being the responsibility of Lancashire County Council, Pendle Council's Colne and District Committee agreed to contribute to the work through its Community Investment Fund.

Maxine Shanahan, who lives in Dale Street, said: "Haverholt Road has been an unadopted road for 122 years. The neighbours call it pothole road because it has become so damaged over the years.

"We are delighted that after all these years it has finally been resurfaced. It looks superb and so we decided to have a street party with neighbours to celebrate."

Philip Mousdale, Pendle Council’s Corporate Director, said: “This was a great example of collaborative working.

“Haverholt Road is unadopted which means Lancashire County Council has no obligation to maintain and repair the road. Thanks to contributions from residents and Pendle Council’s Colne and District Committee, work will begin this week on resurfacing the road.”

Haverholt Road is accessed by more than 30 properties and is also a key route to Alkincoats Park on foot.