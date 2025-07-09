Colne man Bradley Wilson wins national 2025 Learning Disability and Autism Leaders Award

An inspirational Colne man has been recognised on the national stage for his outstanding commitment to inclusion and advocacy for people with learning disabilities.

Bradley Wilson (31) has won the Work and Education category at the prestigious Learning Disability and Autism Leaders Awards 2025.

Bradley was nominated by Making Space, the national social care charity that supports him, and was announced as a winner at a ceremony held earlier this month at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield, hosted by Dimensions.

The awards celebrate the often-overlooked achievements of people with learning disabilities and autistic people across the UK. Bradley was selected from hundreds of inspiring nominees for his dedication to empowering others and shaping inclusive spaces within his community and beyond.

Bradley said: “I’m really happy to win, it’s great to be recognised, and I hope this shows that people with learning disabilities can do great things, make a real difference and that our voices matter. I volunteer because I love meeting people like me and helping to make services better for everyone. It’s important that we share our experiences, so professionals understand how to support us properly. It’s hard work, but it’s worth it and I get a lot of joy from helping others.”

The ceremony was hosted by Daniel Wakeford, a singer/songwriter with autism from Brighton and star of the TV show The Undateables, who also provided entertainment on the night, making the event even more memorable.

Bradley attended the ceremony with his family, representatives from Making Space, including, Rachel Peacock, CEO of Making Space, and Kim Smith, associate director of operations.

Since the age of 18, Bradley has built a remarkable legacy. He founded Spring Into Phab, a volunteer-led social group in Lancashire that supports people with learning disabilities through monthly outings and events. He has also taken on multiple advocacy roles with organisations such as NWTDT and Pathways CIC, Together an Active Future, and the University of Central Lancashire’s Service Users and Carers Forum.

Since moving into his supported accommodation in 2020, Bradley has become a central figure in Making Space’s co-production work. He is a valued member of the Making Change Group, where he regularly helps shape strategy and service improvements.

Bradley’s enthusiasm is contagious, inspiring both peers and professionals to listen, learn, and make meaningful change. His ability to connect with people, guide discussions, and ensure no one is left behind makes him not just a leader, but a role model in advocacy and inclusion.

Rachel Peacock added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Bradley has won this award. His energy, drive and commitment to co-production have not only shaped Making Space services but inspired everyone who meets him.

“Bradley is more than a winner, he’s a leader, a role model, and a force for good. His passion, warmth, and determination continue to create real change, and his achievement is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when people with lived experience are given space to lead.”

“Bradley’s award is not only a personal achievement but a proud moment for the Colne community, showcasing the impact that one individual can have through passion, perseverance, and a commitment to helping others.”