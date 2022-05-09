Colne care home residents celebrate World Laughter Day by starring in their own comedy club

Residents and team members took to the stage and shared their funniest jokes, stories and impressions to kick off the event ‘Laughter and Sunshine’, which is running in Four Seasons care homes during May.

Some of the activities residents can take part in include Laughter Yoga sessions, listening to children’s favourite jokes and enjoying performances by visiting comedians and singers.

Residents were asked to think about the most embarrassing thing that happened to them when they were young and to try and sing Morecambe and Wise’s famous ‘Bring me Sunshine’.

Home manager Emma Gray explained: “After the challenges of the last two years we decided it was time to celebrate the joy of laughter and the benefits it brings.

"Research says that children laugh on average 300 times a day but adults only 17. Sharing fun moments is a great way to connect and laughter increases the release of feel-good endorphins, aids muscle relaxation and stimulates circulation which are all good for health and well-being.”

Resident Michael Allison (78) said: “That was great fun. I really didn’t know we had so many jokers living here, I’ve been laughing all afternoon.”

Resident Janet Tait, also aged 78, added: “They say laughter is the best medicine and I couldn’t agree more. Even though some of the jokes were terrible, as soon as other people started to laugh it set me off too. A lovely way to forget old age aches and pains, everyone should try and laugh more.”

