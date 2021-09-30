Colin Jackson heading to Burnley as sponsors needed for sports awards

The annual celebration pays tribute to those who show dedication at a range of sporting levels, or those who work tirelessly to support individuals or community clubs, for the love of the sport or their community.

The awards night takes place at Burnley Mechanics Theatre and is being hosted by legendary hurdler and world record holder Colin Jackson CBE – considered one of the best of all time in his chosen sport.

It’s the first time in two years that the awards have been held after the covid pandemic put paid to last year’s big night.

Colin Jackson CBE. Getty Images.

Andrea Pilling, events and partnership manager at Burnley Lesiure and Culture (BLC), which organises the awards in partnership with Burnley Council, said: “We have three weeks to go and we’d still like to get one or two more sponsors in. We knew it was going to be a difficult year because most of our potential sponsors have had a very difficult 18 months.

“We’ll sing from the rafters about all of our sponsors because they will be helping to spread the word about the amazing work that goes on at grass roots level. This year is special too because we’ll be recognising how people have adapted their work in what’s been very challenging times.”

Sponsors enjoy a wide-ranging package of benefits including pre-event refreshments with host Colin Jackson; company name, logo and information on the sponsored award, event literature and website; access to the VIP area and complimentary drinks throughout the evening along with the chance to present the award and a commemorative sponsor’s trophy.

Sixty nominations have been whittled down to a shortlist of 20 and winners will be crowned in the following categories:

●Coach/instructor of the year

●Club of the year

●Rising star

●Primary school of the year

●Secondary school of the year

●Volunteer of the year

●Individual contribution to active communities

●Contribution to active communities

●Special recognition award

Our headline sponsor is Birchall Foodservice, a catering food and drink supplier based on Burnley Bridge Business Park in Hapton. We’d like to thank them for their continuing support, having been a Burnley Community Sports Awards sponsor for a number of years.