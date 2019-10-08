Coffee and cake fund-raiser in Colne

A company which helps to tackle food poverty in Burnley and Pendle is desperately trying to raise money after its usual funding sources have run dry.

Participation Works NW, a not-for-profit company based in Burnley, runs a parents support group and after school club in Colne, which is now under threat.

The company has organised a fund-raising coffee afternoon on Thursday, October 17th, at Holy Trinity Community Centre, Colne, from 2-45pm, where it runs the after school club for Primet Primary children.

The company has previously submitted funding bids to the Big Lottery and Tudor Trust, both of which have been unsuccessful.

Director and project manager Lynne Blackburn said: "We work with families and children most in need, tackling food poverty and other issues.

"We run the parents group at Primet Primary School in Colne every Thursday using food as a tool to engage with families. We have told the families the news that we have failed with our funding bids and they are devastated.

"We talk about any issues they may have, teach them new skills such as cooking on a budget, as well as advising them on meeting with partner agencies and health advice such as breast cancer awareness.

"We have 25 children after school every Thursday and we have a waiting list for those that need support. We tackle food poverty and provide a safe nurturing environment for those most in need.

"Our only chance now is to try and find support form any local businesses that would be willing to support the project, otherwise it may have to close which would be so sad."

The company, which also works with Holy Trinity Church in Colne, needs to raise around £17,000 a year, which goes towards staff costs, food costs, room hire and play equipment.

If anyone can support the proeject they can email lynneblackburn@me.com or visit http://www.theparticipationworks.co.uk/