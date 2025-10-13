The pair had the crowds stayin’ alive all afternoon at Penny Black Bar, raising an incredible £8,000 through ticket sales, raffle, and donations – a total that climbs to £10,000 with Gift Aid. Scully and Cloughy said the generosity of everyone who came along “blew us away”.

The event featured everything from DJ Mike Gibson spinning the tunes, to Bella Withnell’s two showstopping sets, Andrew Brown performing as Elvis, and Chaddy and Iain Parkinson bringing the boogie to a close in style.

The pair thanked all the Penny Black staff, the performers, and everyone else who helped make the day such a success. A massive thank you also went out to Stephen Keenan and Zoe Clough, whose behind-the-scenes work made the event possible.

And if that wasn’t enough, Scully and Cloughy will soon be swapping the disco floor for the dancefloor; taking part in Pendleside Does Strictly, returning for its third year on Friday, November 14th, at Impact Conferencing, Burnley. Last year’s event raised an incredible £88,381.83 for the hospice.

Cloughy and Scully's Daytime Disco Burnley disco kings Lee Clough and Gary Scully.

Cloughy and Scully's Daytime Disco Guests turned out in force for Scully and Cloughy's Daytime Disco in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Cloughy and Scully's Daytime Disco Smiles all round at the charity disco, which raised an incredible £8,000 (£10,000 with Gift Aid).