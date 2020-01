A 50-year-old Clitheroe woman has been fined a total of £120, after drunken behaviour in the town.

Karen Buck, of Whalley Road, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Peel Street and resisting a police officer, on January 3rd, when she appeared before Blackburn magistrates.

Buck also admitted failing to surrender to custody in Burnley, on January 21st and was fined £80. She was ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs, after appearing before Blackburn magistrates.