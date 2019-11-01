Clitheroe solicitors' firm raises impressive £14k scooping top spot in fundraising challenge

Twenty-five businesses from across East Lancashire took part in the East Lancashire Hospice 2019 Corporate Challenge.

Each company was given £50 with the challenge to turn that into as much money as possible over a four month period – together they raised an incredible £61,508.95.

The winner of the Corporate Challenge was announced at a celebratory dinner at the Red Rovers Suite at Blackburn Rovers, Ewood. Houldsworth Solicitors topped the scoreboards and raised a whopping £14,395.58, with the runner-up Pierce Solicitors and WEC raising an incredible £12,242.50 and £11,601.44 respectively.

This year’s competitors took part in lots of fun-filled events, such as a triathlon, the National Three Peak Challenge, skydives, comedy nights, bake offs, family fun days, race nights and a

Strictly Dance event.

Comedy duo, Paul Winstanley and Ollie Houldsworth, were the hosts for the night and lead fundraiser, Jennifer Quinn, presented certificates and trophies to all the teams. Tom and

Jack Mayoh, local fundraising heroes, also made an appearance on the night.

Jennifer said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by how much the companies have collectively raised this year and of course so grateful for their commitment to the Corporate Challenge and to the hospice. We have enjoyed having these wonderful companies on board with us for this year and are looking forward to continuing our relationship with them.”

Chris Ridehalgh from Organic Insurance sponsored the event and kindly donated the £50 "seed" money for each company to kick start this year’s challenge.

Chris said: “It’s the third year Organic Insurance have sponsored the East Lancashire Hospice Corporate Challenge - the challenge gets bigger and better each year. All of the businesses

involved did such a great job of raising awareness and money, we can’t wait to be involved again next year. Raising over £60,000 is a fabulous achievement.”