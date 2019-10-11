Clitheroe schoolgirl's fundraiser for life-saving India trip

A pupil of Ribblesdale High School Technology College is organising a fundraising event to raise £2,700 for an educational, cultural, agricultural and building activities expedition in Chennai.

The 13-year-old's trip in 2020, includes working with the local school children in the community. Eila may also help with the research of endangered species.

Her proud mother, Kelly, said: "For Eila to go on this trip of a lifetime, she needs to raise £2,700. Following much deliberation we have decided to have a fundraiser, this will include a raffle, supper and bar and a performance from the local band DRIVE. The event will be held at Pendleton Village Hall on November 30th."

Looking forward to the adventure-of-a-lifetime, Eila said: "When Outlook Expedition came into school to tell us about the trip to Chennai, India and what we would be doing it seemed like an amazing opportunity and one that I couldn’t miss.

"Visiting Chennai will give me the opportunity to see a difference culture and way of life. Not only will we be helping people and children in the local community, but also learning from them. We can each share our experiences and knowledge. I am really looking forward to tasting the local food. The trip to Chennai will be a challenge for me because we will be trekking, camping and fending for ourselves with adult supervision. I am excited, but nervous at the same time. I know it will be a fantastic experience, but it is a long journey and I will be away from my family for two weeks. We are not allowed to take our phones or post anything on social media so this will also be a big challenge, but one that I am looking forward to."

Tickets for the fundraiser cost £12.50 each and can be bought by e-mailing kelly.murphy97@yahoo.co.uk or by calling 07530396720