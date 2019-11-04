Clitheroe's spooktacular trick or treat trail is hailed a huge success

There were frights and delights on Hallowe'en in Clitheroe as hundreds of children and adults descended in the heart of the town for the annual trick or treat trail.

Youngsters transformed into their favourite Hallowe'en characters and enjoyed the family-friendly event, which saw local businesses get into their spooky spirit.

Organised by Lucy Greenhalgh, who is the manager of La Tete et Tout on Moor Lane, the event raised £500 for Nest Lancashire - a charity set up to support young people aged 10 to 18 who have been affected by crime or subjected to bullying, threats or harassment.

Lucy said: "It was a fantastic event with a bigger turnout than last year. I think we had around 430 children from Clitheroe and the surrounding areas.

"Everyone really enjoyed it, even when some shops had run out of sweets, they were happy to spot the pictures in shop windows. Thanks to everyone who took part."