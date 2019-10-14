Clitheroe's Silverwoods Auctions upcycles its act for Rosemere

A series of charity upcycling workshops – the trend for restoring and renovating a range of antique items to give them a new lease of life – are being held at Clitheroe antiques auction house Silverwoods in aid of Rosemere.



The workshops are led by Silverwoods’ saleroom experts, who share ideas on how to give pieces a contemporary twist. Their popularity means there are already more workshops planned with the next one due to take place on November 12th, from 2 to 4-30pm. Places cost £15 with all proceeds to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Some of the items which will be going under the hammer

Olivia Assheton, of Silverwoods, said: “We have a longstanding relationship with Rosemere Cancer Foundation. We already effectively act as its local charity shop by waiving a large proportion of our fees to auction items donated by the charity’s supporters and this has raised more than £8,000 so far. The workshops are a continuation of our commitment to help Rosemere Cancer Foundation raise funds.

“Upcycling is something that is trending right now as people are becoming more environmentally aware, appreciating the importance of sustainability and the need to re-use and recycle.”

To book a place on the November workshop, e-mail Olivia at olivia@asshetonpr.co.uk

Anyone with unwanted antiques or collectables they would like to sell at the Lincoln Way auction house for Rosemere Cancer Foundation should also contact Olivia at the same e-mail address.