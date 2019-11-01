Clitheroe race is on to catch Santa for Rosemere

The race is on to catch Father Christmas as Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s fourth annual fundraising Clitheroe Santa Dash ups its distance, switches locations and becomes a UK Athletics licensed event!



This year’s dash, which is being sponsored by Eric Wright Group under its Applethwaite Homes division, which is currently delivering the Pendlebrook scheme in Clitheroe, will be run over 5k on November 24th, from 11am.

The route

The route will start in Pimlico Road, loop past Clitheroe Royal Grammar School in Chatburn Road and then turn in on itself via Lincoln Way and past Salthill Quarry Nature Reserve to a finishing funnel at tyre company P. Harrison and Co Ltd on the Link 59 Business Park back in Pimlico Road.

Previously, the charity dash has been run as a one mile dash/stroll in Castle Park.

All race times will be published and there will be medals and bottles of water on finishing for all runners plus prizes for category winners in what will be a fully marshalled event with a team car and lead bikers supplied by The Green Jersey.

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising coordinator, said: “We have made some pretty big changes to our Clitheroe event this year based on feedback that we’ve had from previous years’ dashers, who wanted more of a challenge. We have therefore been working with Michael Brennand, who organises the annual City of Preston Road Race, which is run over 10 miles and five miles with the shorter race being part of the National Five Mile Championships, on a longer but fast route and to have the dash recognised as a UK Athletics licensed event. We are therefore hoping to attract a mixture of both more serious club runners and fun runners.”

Commenting on the event, Jeremy Hartley, managing director of Eric Wright Group, said: “We first began supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation seven years ago and are delighted to support the Clitheroe Santa Dash following on from our support of Walk in the Dark earlier this year. As a local company, we are well aware of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work to support those in treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre and all of our region’s hospital cancer units and in recognition of this they were also nominated as one of our Charities of the Year in 2018 with a substantial donation.”

Entry to the dash is open to anyone over the age of 11 years and costs £10 (£8 for those affiliated to an athletics club). Every adult entry (ie over 18 years) will receive an e-mail entitling them to a free under-11 child place. Entries will be accepted on the day if possible, but as the field will be limited to 200 runners only, advance entry via Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s website at www.rosemere.org.uk is recommended.