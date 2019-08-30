Clitheroe pupils put wellbeing first to win awards

Pupils from Clitheroe Royal Grammar School ended the academic year on a high after being honoured at the Lancashire Mind Wellbeing Challenge Celebration 2019.

Wellbeing Challengers at the Ribble Valley School were presented with the Leyland Trucks Award after introducing a special day for Year 9 pupils.

Pupil Daisy Stone collecting her award from Pud Waterhouse

During the event, the five periods of the school day were each made up of a session representing one of the five ways to wellbeing. Activities included a retro sports day, culture rooms and the creation of cards and cakes that were delivered to local care homes.

CRGS was the only school to scoop two awards on the evening with "shining star" Daisy Stone also receiving the special Sian Waterhouse Award for encouraging other students to be themselves and be proud of their own uniqueness.

The annual Lancashire Mind Wellbeing Challenge Celebration is designed to raise awareness of positive mental health in schools and always well supported. Schools from across the county took part and local business pledged their support by sponsoring individual awards.

Warton-based marketing agency ICG, Blackburn-based EPSL Educational Printing, Motorpoint Burnley, Leyland Trucks, Fredricks Ice Creams and Fertile Frog, both from Chorley, all signed up after hearing about the campaign.

Tommy McIlravey, chief executive of Lancashire Mind, said: “We were, once again, blown away by the detail and thought process behind all the entries. Each school took an individual approach to potential wellbeing issues in their school environments, with hugely positive effects. I would like to congratulate Year 9 pupils at CRGS for their wonderful Wellbeing Day. The judges remarked that it was a great idea to have each session matching the five ways to wellbeing and they thought it was fantastic to give something back to the community. A big congratulations also goes to Daisy Stone who was described by her peers and teachers as the most caring, empathetic and conscientious of students who continues to be a great friend to those carrying emotional difficulties on a daily basis. The Lancashire Mind Wellbeing Challenge grows in popularity each year and we’re already planning the 2020 programme!”