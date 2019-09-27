Clitheroe pupils explore thanks to adventure trip and team building day

New school starters from Ribblesdale High School Technology College have been focusing on team building and getting to know one another.

The wet weather failed to dampen the spirits of Year 7 pupils who attended Outdoor Elements. During their time there, pupils enjoyed archery, crate stacking, bush craft skills and the very scary "leap of faith".

Keen to embrace challenging tasks

A school spokesman said: "At Ribblesdale High School we value the importance of developing young people into confident and caring pupils. Spending quality time with each other and with members of staff is very important as it creates the long lasting and important relationships from which both staff and pupils benefit so much. Welcome, Year 7, to the Ribblesdale family!"