Clitheroe man produces calendar to raise funds to help find a cure for cruel illness that took away his wife

A calendar featuring images of the Ribble Valley has been created by the husband of a late dementia sufferer to raise funds for charity.

John Fagan (72), lost his wife Margaret two years ago, when she was just 68, after she suffered from a rare and debilitating form of dementia called Benson’s Syndrome which affected her shortly after retirement.

During their lives together, John, who is a keen photographer, captured numerous images of the Ribble Valley taken through the seasons and used them to create a calendar that showcases the beauty of this part of the world that Margaret loved so much.

After the loss of Margaret, John vowed to support research to prevent others suffering the same way and this is the second charity calendar he has produced.

Former teacher, John, said: “She (Margaret) loved all of the locations featured in the calendar and was probably with me when all the pictures were taken.”

Rare forms of dementia pose huge challenges for people living with the diagnosis and their families, friends and carers, particularly as they often affect younger people. More than 40,000 people in the UK develop dementia under the age of 65 and many experience atypical symptoms such as visual disturbances, problems speaking and understanding language, and behaviour and personality changes.

The calendars are being sold to raise funds to help other dementia sufferers with all proceeds being shared between the Alzheimer’s Society and the National Brain Appeal - two charities which are funding research into a cure for dementia.

The calendars cost £10 each and are available from Shackletons at Chatburn; Bashall Barn, at Bashall Town; Melt, Twitter Lane; Holmes Mill in Clitheroe and Breda Murphy's in Whalley.