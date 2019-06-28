Clitheroe law firm praised in industry awards

Ribbley Valley commercial law firm Backhouse Jones has won the Boutique Firm Award at the Lawyer Awards 2019.



The Boutique Firm Award is one of a number of awards presented by the London-based legal magazine The Lawyer to law firms which are highly acclaimed specialists in their field.

The winner of the Boutique Firm Award must demonstrate among other things: excellence in their chosen field; depth and breadth of expertise; strong financial management and growth; significant client wins; strategic vision and strong leadership; legal and entrepreneurial innovation and evidence of market leading strategy.

Ian Jones, director of Backhouse Jones, said: “It is a great honour to have been selected as winners of The Lawyer Boutique Firm Award. We are particularly pleased that our innovative and progressive approach to products was highlighted, as our BACKup legal services scheme (which provides regulatory and employment advice for a fixed annual fee) is of real benefit to our clients.

"We are also pleased to be praised for retaining our existing clients, as client service is at the forefront of everything we do.”

Being a UK-wide award, the competition was stiff and Backhouse Jones was short-listed into a pool of nine firms before being chosen as the winner.

The judges in this category praised Backhouse Jones in particular for its acquisition of new clients and retention of existing clients, its innovation in the legal services products offered and for being a clear leader in their field.

Celebrating its 200 year anniversary this year, Backhouse Jones can trace its heritage back to 1819. As road transport became more and more regulated, the Backhouses developed a specialism in advising operators in the road transport sector.