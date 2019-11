Clitheroe lady farmers marked a fantastic year with a bumper cheque presentation at their annual general meeting.

Retiring president Liz Smith arranged to send cheques of £1,000 to Parkinson’s UK, £150 to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, and £150 to the Louise Hartley Foundation.

Debbie Wallbank, the new president, chose the Eve appeal as next year’s charity.

The AGM was held at The Calf’s Head , Worston.