Clitheroe Garden Club show is a blooming success!

Dozens of green-fingered enthusiasts enjoyed an excellent range of exhibits at this year's Clitheroe Garden Club annual show.

A change of venue to Edisford Primary School proved very popular as parking and facilities were excellent.

The flowers on show

There were entries of flowers, fruit, paintings, sugarcraft and wood turning, cakes and preserves, photography and textiles.

Trophies and awards were presented by Mr Peter Foley, well-known Ribble Valley plantsman and gardener. Produce was later auctioned by one of the organisers, Gordon Woodward.

Spokesman and organiser, Noel Hodgson, said: "The show was well supported by lots of visitors escaping the downpours who then enjoyed homemade cakes and refreshments. I would like to thank everyone for their entries and support."

Tea, coffee and refreshments

Visitors at the show and examiners browse around the exhibits

Plenty of green displays

Lots of fruit and veg on show