Clitheroe folk asked to raise a glass to 35 years of hospice

Supporters are being asked to raise a glass for East Lancashire Hospice and sign up to this year’s popular Ribble Valley Pub Walk.

This year marks the hospice’s 35th anniversary – and organisers are inviting people to join them on their 5th annual pub walk, organised by Rotary Club of Ribblesdale, to help them celebrate. The event will take place on June 22nd starting at 10am and registration is just £10 per person.

This year’s event will take in 11 pubs around the stunning Ribble Valley countryside. The 12-mile route will start at Foxfields, following the path of The Avenue at Brockhall Village, Black Bull at Old Langho, Shireburn Arms at Hurst Green, St Peters Club at Hurst Green, Bayley Arms at Hurst Green, then the De Lacey Arms, Dog Inn, Swan Hotel, Forum Bar and Jack’s Bar in Whalley.

Walkers will set off at 11am armed with maps and those taking part can choose how they complete the route - whether they wish to stop for a drink in every pub or just walk the course.

Walkers can register up until June 18 for £10, and all those taking part receive a route map and certificates, sponsored by Stones Young estate agents in Blackburn, and official Ribble Valley Pub Walk t-shirt, sponsored by Blackburn-based Wave Internet.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome on the walk, but must be kept on a lead at all times.

Leanne Green, event fundraiser, said: “The Ribble Valley Pub Walk is one of the most popular events of the year. It’s a great day out for people of all ages. This year is a very special milestone for the hospice and this year’s event promises to be the best yet.

“The hospice would like to thank all those taking part and the organisers, the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale, for all their hard work and support.”

Jen Bailey, from Stones Young Sales and Letting Agent, said: “We all know somebody that has benefited from the wonderful service that the hospice delivers. As a local company we are very proud to be supporting this amazing local charity during its 35th year.”

To sign up visit www.eastlancshospice.org.uk/the-ribble-valley-pub-walk-2019

