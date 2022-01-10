Clitheroe firefighters warn drivers bad parking can risk lives

In a tweet, fire crews highlighted the dangers of poor or inconsiderate parking, particularly near fire stations, as it can delay them getting to emergencies.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

When responding to a 999 call, every second that the emergency services are delayed could have serious, life-threatening consequences.

A spokesman for Clitheroe Fire tweeted: "Please think about where you park your cars. This car had parked on the road leading to our station. If we had been called out, this could have delayed our firefighters getting into the station, then delaying our fire engines from responding."