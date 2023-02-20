Clitheroe FC joined forces with The Children's Charity and Ribble FM for match dedicated to memory of Alyssa Morris who took her own life at the age of 13
A community came together in a moving show of support for the family of teenager Alyssa Morris who took her own life last week at the age of 13.
Clitheroe FC joined forces with The Children’s Charity and Ribble FM for the day on Saturday. Clitheroe took on Mossley in the Northern Premier League and won 2 -1 in the match that was dedicated to Alyssa. A minute’s silence was also observed in memory of Alyssa.
And the day itself, which was attended by members of Alyssa’s family, raised the grand total of £8,200. This includes the total from a raffle held which saw local companies and organisations donate 60 prizes worth £4,000. The money will go towards funeral costs and anything else Alyssa’s family needs.
Rebecca Jane, who set up The Children’s Charity a year ago to help young people with their mental health, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Alyssa’s family who have spoken so openly about Alyssa taking her life. The awareness they are raising takes tremendous courage and will hopefully encourage all young people to reach out for help.
“Thank you also to everyone who came along and supported the event. This is what happens when a community comes together.”
Alyssa’s body was found in Brungerley Park, Clitheroe, on Sunday, February 12th . Floral tributes have been placed in the park along with personal notes and hand written cards in memory of Alyssa.
On Friday, on what would have been Alyssa’s 14th birthday, friends and family gathered for an emotional balloon release to mark her special day.