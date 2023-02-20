Clitheroe FC joined forces with The Children’s Charity and Ribble FM for the day on Saturday. Clitheroe took on Mossley in the Northern Premier League and won 2 -1 in the match that was dedicated to Alyssa. A minute’s silence was also observed in memory of Alyssa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the day itself, which was attended by members of Alyssa’s family, raised the grand total of £8,200. This includes the total from a raffle held which saw local companies and organisations donate 60 prizes worth £4,000. The money will go towards funeral costs and anything else Alyssa’s family needs.

A community came together for a fund raising day to help the family of Alyssa Morris (pictured) who took her own life at the age of 13

Rebecca Jane, who set up The Children’s Charity a year ago to help young people with their mental health, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Alyssa’s family who have spoken so openly about Alyssa taking her life. The awareness they are raising takes tremendous courage and will hopefully encourage all young people to reach out for help.

“Thank you also to everyone who came along and supported the event. This is what happens when a community comes together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alyssa’s body was found in Brungerley Park, Clitheroe, on Sunday, February 12th . Floral tributes have been placed in the park along with personal notes and hand written cards in memory of Alyssa.