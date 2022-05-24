Clitheroe duo show why on-call firefighters are crucial ahead of Lancashire Fire and Rescue's recruitment drive

Two of their serving on-call firefighters, based at Clitheroe, have recently completed their initial breathing apparatus course.

FF Aaron Guy, 24, who works as a personal trainer at Roefield Leisure Centre, and FF Aiden Thomas, 30, who works at Travis Perkins, passed their two-week BA course with flying colours at Chorley Fire Station.

And FF Guy didn't have to wait too long to put his training to the test as he donned full BA kit to accompany FF Jack Entwistle at an incident in the Ribble Valley just days later.

If you want to register your interest in becoming an on-call firefighter visit www.oncallfire.uk/ or find more details about the role at www.jobs.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/retained-firefighters.