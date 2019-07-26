Clitheroe daughter completes marathon in memory of mother

A daughter put her best foot forward and walked 26.2 miles for her beloved mother whom she lost to cancer last year.

Rain failed to deter Penny Burrow (41) and her husband, John (47), who trekked through Ribble Valley villages to complete the marathon in memory of Sue Shepherd.

The route they walked

Penny and John are no strangers to walking, in fact, the duo have successfully completed many Wainwright routes in the Lake District, but their most recent challenge was right on their doorstep.

And after starting in Clitheroe and walking along Pendleton, Downham, Sawley, Grindleton, West Bradford, Waddington, Bashall Eaves, Mitton and back to Cltheroe, they have almost reached their target of raising £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Penny said: “We did it! It took just over nine hours. It rained until mile 16 and then turned lovely. It was very wet underfoot and the stiles and bridges were like an obstacle course; slippy and precarious.

"Sue was well known around the Ribble Valley, having been a youth worker and involved with the churches. She was the co-ordinator for Christian Aid in the area and we wanted to honour her memory by doing something special.

Braving the rain ....

"We are relieved that we managed to do it and grateful of all the donations and support we’ve had. We are now £10 short of our target, but would love to raise even more. We know mum would be proud and we are glad we did this in her memory and although it was hard work, we had a really good day remembering her together.

"We finished off by walking her name in a field as we were half a mile short!"

Anyone wishing to continue adding towards the fund is asked to click here:

Or, if anyone would like to donate by cash/cheque, please contact John on 07971784714."