Clitheroe couple fundraising after loss of baby as 'thank you' to charity that helped them

After receiving support and precious memory-making time with their stillborn baby from local charity Friends of Serenity, Rosie and Ben Strachan have organised a Christmas Craft Fair as a "thanks" to the organisation.

Rosie (28) and Ben (29) lost baby Oliver in December 2016 and were given a memory box and the use of a bereavement suite in Burnley General Hospital to spend time with their beloved son and make memories with him to last their lifetime. They were also supported by the charity through a subsequent miscarriage and then the pregnancy and arrival of their rainbow baby, Evie, who has just turned one. Rosie and Ben have organised a Christmas craft fair on Saturday (November 30th) to raise much-needed funds for the charity. The event will run from 11am to 3pm at the Old School Rooms in Clitheroe.

There will be a chance to get hands on and make your own gifts as well as the opportunity to buy some from an array of stalls from local people. Mince pies, mulled wine and live music are all on bill for the day. A raffle including prizes from Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers as well as a number of local businesses and people will be held on the day with the opportunity to buy tickets online through the charity website and Facebook beforehand.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Rosie said: "After seeing how many people attended the service at St James’ Church during Baby Loss Awareness Week, it was clear to me how many local people have been affected by the heartbreak of losing a baby. We’re really hoping the craft fair will not only raise money for Friends of Serenity, but show others they are not alone as well as provide a fun day out for the community."