Clitheroe couple celebrating milestone Golden Wedding Anniversary say key to happiness is 'helping each other'

The couple, who live in Clitheroe, should have been enjoying a luxury three week cruise around South Africa to mark their Golden Wedding Anniversary, but sadly it was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions and rescheduled for January 2023. Instead, they marked the milestone occasion with their youngest son, Andy and his wife, Lara.

Bob and Pam met when they were 16 and 17 respectively and a couple of years later were married at St James' Church in Clitheroe on January 8th, 1972. The newlyweds made their first home on Whalley Road in Clitheroe. Pam began her working life at Crabrees Confectioners then in Market Place, until the couple's first son, Gary was born. They went on to have John Paul who sadly only lived three days and two years later, Andrew, came along.

Bob started his working life roofing for Braithwaites Plumbers and he still does that today. He is renowned around the town for his honest and good work. Pam opened her first bakers on Whalley Road called "The Crispy Cob" in 1985, but as a devoted mum struggled to manage her home life and business and therefore the bakers sold six years later. She went on to invest a lot of her spare time with the St James' Cub Scout Group after it fell short of leaders. Her other career highlights include working part-time at Tesco supermarket, retiring only three years ago and running Valley Pet Services and dog walking for the past four decades.

Bob and Pam Kent of Clitheroe celebrating 50 happy years of marriage

When asked the secret to a long and happy marriage, the couple replied: "Help each other and also enjoy your own time doing things you like!" Pam added: "Robert vacuums around the house every Friday and declares he does a better job of it! Both Bob and I enjoy our hobbies - Bob with his love of motorcycling that he shares with our youngest son Andy, enjoying trips to Morocco, India and Ireland, as well as around the UK. I love photography and spending time with our elderly collie, Bracken. We also enjoy visiting our sons - Gary who lives in County Durham with Elaine and Andy, who is married to Lara, in Redditch."

The golden couple are planning to have a grand celebration to mark their anniversary surrounded by family and friends at the Inn at Whitewell in June.

They concluded by saying: "We should have been enjoying a three week luxury cruise around South Africa, but now hope to go next January - Covid restrictions allowing!"