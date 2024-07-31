Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Clitheroe beauty spots are now fully-accessible for the first time thanks to a £156,000 toilet scheme.

Changing Places toilets have been installed at Clitheroe Castle Park and Edisford riverbank making them fully accessible to people with severe disabilities.

The new toilets, installed by Ribble Valley Borough Council in association with Muscular Dystrophy UK and funded by the Government’s Changing Places scheme, feature hoists, curtains, showers, grab rails, adult-sized changing benches, privacy screens and space for carers.

Ribble Valley Mayor Louise Edge, with Stuart Hirst (left), chairman of the council’s community services committee, and Adam Allen, the council’s director of community services.

Stuart Hirst, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “People with severe disabilities or restricted mobility cannot use standard accessible toilets, as they do not provide changing benches or hoists and most are too small to accommodate more than one person. This means they face major barriers to going out, or their carer has to change them in unsuitable facilities, which is unhygienic and undignified.

“We take the visitor economy seriously in Ribble Valley and have built a strong narrative over the years on being a friendly and welcoming borough, and these toilets will ensure that we can extend a warm welcome to even more people at two of our most popular visitor spots.”

The council’s director of community services, Adam Allen, added: “The Clitheroe Castle Park and Edisford are very popular and already provide some inclusive facilities, including wheelchair and pushchair-friendly walkways, and dedicated riverbank blue badge parking. But we want to continue making the borough’s public spaces as accessible as possible and these toilets will extend a warm welcome to people with severe disabilities.”