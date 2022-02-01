Clitheroe Am-Dram group is getting ready to tread the boards again with popular musical comedy

The musical comedy follows the story of the changing fortunes of orphan Arthur Kipps, as he navigates his way through inheriting a fortune and a sudden leap into high society. As his fortune turns, will Kipps know where his heart truly lies?

Artistic actors from Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society are ready to take centre stage and perform to packed audiences, when the musical opens on Saturday, February 12th.

Ben Gray, who will play the lead role of Arthur Kipps, spoke of his excitement. He said: "I'm excited and honoured to be playing Arthur Kipps, the lead role in my first show with CPCAODS!

Rehearsals are in full swing

"The fact that they chose to trust me with such a huge role really blows my mind, but I promise to do it the justice this show deserves. I'm honestly floored by the amount of talent in the main cast and the ensemble. We've all worked really hard to bring this show to life and I'm so chuffed for everyone to see the end result of all our hard work!"

Meanwhile, the director/chairman, Damian Marsh, said: "It’s great to be performing for our Clitheroe audiences again!

"Kipps - the New Half a Sixpence Musical - is charming and good fun. It is the perfect show to lift the spirits of the company and audience alike. With a stellar cast and talented team backstage, we guarantee a foot stamping, flash bang wallop of an evening and we know you’ll be singing the songs for a long time afterwards!"

The show will run from Saturday, February 12th to 19th (excluding Sunday). The Box Office opening times are Tuesdays 10am to 12noon and 7 to 8pm; Fridays 7pm to 8pm and Saturdays 10-30 to 11-30am. Tickets are priced from £12 and can be bought from St Mary's Centre, by logging onto www.thopera.co.uk or by calling 07951 643 349.