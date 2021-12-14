Clarets legend Jimmy Robson dies

Jimmy Robson scored 100 goals in 242 appearances during his time at Turf Moor.

He is held in legendary status at the football club, where the inside forward won the First Division title with the Clarets in 1960.

Robson was also part of the side that finished runners up to Tottenham Hotspur in the 1962 FA Cup, where he scored the 100th goal in the final of the competition.

Jimmy Robson

Robson, who was born in County Durham in 1939, was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

Of the Burnley team who won the 1959/60 title, seven have been diagnosed with the illness.

“My dad, my mate, my hero. Jimmy,” his daughter Dany wrote on social media. “Cheeky, funny, practical joker, brilliant company, a top story teller - an absolute treasure."