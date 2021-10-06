Clarets in Mind benefits from National Lottery funding

The heartfelt thank you came as local groups received £29,052 of National Lottery funding, supporting them as they seek to overcome social and economic challenges caused by the pandemic and build back stronger.

Groups to have benefitted so far include Burnley FC in the Community’s Claret in Mind programme, which has been awarded funding to offer a new multi-sport football and social programme for adult males who are experiencing mental and emotional health issues. The group will work alongside Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust and Men's Den to encourage men who use the service to open up and talk.

Mr Stephenson said: “It’s heartening to see how community groups have benefited from £29,052 of National Lottery funding locally. These groups, including Claret in Mind, are inspirational in the great work and support they provide to local people and their community through what have been some extremely difficult times.”

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

The funding is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players. National Lottery players raise £36m. each week for good causes throughout the UK.