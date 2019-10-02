Clarets fans urged to bring a tin to the Turf and support Burnley foodbank

Match-going Clarets fans are being urged to bring a tin to the Turf in support of the club's community kitchen.



Burnley FC Supporters Group has launched Clarets For Foodbanks to support the foodbank at Burnley Community Kitchen, which has seen wheelie bins positioned around Turf Moor where supporters can deposit non-perishable food items and household goods.

A Liverpool fan poses with one of the volunteers

The initiative, which will help vulnerable and struggling families in the town, was trialled at Burnley's home match against Liverpool and is now set to be a permanent fixture at the Clarets' home matches this season.

Organiser Tony Scholes said: "We are holding collections ahead of all daytime and early evening Premier League home games this season and have eight claret and blue wheelie bins situated around Turf Moor which we hope supporters will fill with various non perishable food items.

"We started at the Liverpool game, and through the power of social media, the away supporters came well prepared bringing lots of food items. We actually got the idea from a Liverpool supporters group The Spirit of Shankly. One Liverpool fan also donated £250. Everton have also been very supportive.

"The foodbank is such a vital and worthy cause so it would be great for home and away fans to support it on matchdays."

The bins will be manned by Clarets supporters groups from around the country.

Operated by Burnley FC in the Community, the Burnley Community Kitchen is located at Unit 83 in the Upper Market Square of Charter Walk Shopping Centre (above New Look) in the heart of Burnley town centre.

The Community Kitchen includes a foodbank, a community café, a teaching kitchen, a meeting space and an internet café and aims to deliver positive change for people in the town, using food as the catalyst.