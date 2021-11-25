Civic launch for new hub that will help young people in Burnley to find a place in education or work

Representatives from local businesses, including VEKA and Fagan and Whalley, together with their apprentices and partners such as the DWP and Burnley Council were at the event at Thrive’s base at the Calico Group’s offices in the town centre.

The scheme was officially launched by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Mark Townsend, and among the speakers were Carla Passerallo (DWP), Phil Jones (director of new service, Calico), council leader Councillor Afrasiab Anwar, and Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham.

Coun. Anwar said: “It’s brilliant to be at the official launch of Thrive and I'm excited at the prospect of what it will achieve for the young people of our borough.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Mark Townsend, with the Mayoress Mrs Kerry Townsend, cutting the ribbon to officially launch Thrive, watched by representatives from Burnley Council, Calico Group, the DWP and the borough's MP Antony Higginbotham.

"Burnley Council is committed to helping young people meet their potential and achieve their ambitions and, as the name says, thrive.

"We're enthusiastic supporters of the work that Thrive is doing and it's great to see that local businesses are also on board and backing this scheme to help develop our borough's workforce of tomorrow.

"I would also like to thank the DWP youth employment coaches for their excellent support of young people and for going that extra mile day in, day out, to help them build a career at the start of their working lives."

Thrive is empowering young people to reach new heights with a range of resources to connect employers in the borough with those looking for employment opportunities. Other support includes help with CVs, interview preparation, finances, language support, mental health support and more.

Thrive works with partners providing a wide range of impartial support to help young people to reach their potential.

More than 350 young people have already benefited from working with Thrive and around 100 of those have so far gone on to secure a positive outcome.

Thrive will be working closely with local employers to bring young people in Burnley opportunities such as jobs, apprenticeships, Kickstart placements, volunteering, and it will also be supporting young people in schools at job fairs and other events.