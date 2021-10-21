Christmas street party will be festive treat for neighbours devoted to protecting green space close to their homes from expansion plans by Burnley College

Residents living close to the patch of land, known as Clifton Street and Stoneyholme 'rec' will hold the event on Saturday, December 11th.

Entry is free to the party which starts at 6pm and the highlight will be a santa's grotto where youngsters will get the chance to meet the man in red.

There will also be stalls, a tombola, a bagpiper, Christmas songs and mulled wine.

A bird of prey was one of the attractions at the fun day held at the Clifton Street and Stoneyholme Rec in Burnley in the summer

Proceeds from the santa's grotto will be shared with Pendleside Hospice.

Residents launched their 'Don't Wreck the Rec' campaign when they heard about the college's expansion plan which, if given the green light, would include an industry hub, three education buildings, a five-a-side pitch and a car park.

It carries on from expansion work currently taking place at the college with a new four-storey teaching building due to be completed by the end of the year, and the college’s sports and fitness centre set to grow in size.

The site now, bounded by Rectory Road and Clifton Street, has all weather and basketball pitches and is surrounded by woodland and fields.

Known as Clifton Street and Stoneyholme 'rec' protestors claim the site is a 'vital' community asset, cherished by generations and is is used daily by dog walkers, families and children as a safe play area and a space to learn to ride their bikes away from busy roads.