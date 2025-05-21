A Christmas gift of a candle making set from his grandma sparked a passion in a Burnley teenager that he has turned into a business… at the age of 13!

Jeylan Chorley has sold 30 plus orders of his hand-made candles and wax melts all over the world, including the Dominican Republic where his dad lives. He has his own facebook page, Scentsational by Jeylan Chorley, and so far has 200 followers.

A student at Shuttleworth College, Jeylan, who has just turned 13, is hoping to sell his products at summer fairs, and, in the future open his own shop. And all thanks to his gran, Victoria Horsfall, who bought Jeylan his first kit and his great grandparents, Richard and Pat Horsfall, who helped him set up the business.

“I’ve always liked fragrances and scents and I did collect car air fresheners, “ said Jeylan. “Making the candles is really fun, I enjoy the whole process and people really seem to like them.”

Jeylan has a brother Isaac (eight) and little sister Elliana (four) and they live with their mum Francesca who said: “I am so proud of Jeylan. He has really found his calling with these products as he knows how to create such great fragrances with them. He has had some fantastic reviews on his page also which is a great boost for him.

“I feel that Burnley and its youth often receive negative publicity and I hope this may change some opinions.”