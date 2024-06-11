Christ Church in Nelson holds special Catholic and Methodist partnership celebration
Christ Church in Carr Road, home of the only Catholic/Methodist Ecumenical partnership in Britain, held a special service of celebration.
The Rev. Rick Ormrod, Methodist minister, opened the celebration welcoming all present including special guests the Rt Rev. John Arnold, Bishop of Salford, and the Rev. Phil Gough, chairman of the Lancashire Methodist District.
He pointed out that neither he, nor Father Gerard Kelly, the Roman Catholic priest at Christ Church had had anything to do with designing the service, which was the work of parishioners.
The church was packed and a beautiful service of joyful hymns, reflections, prayers and mime followed, which focused on past, present and future.
Father Kelly introduced the story of how the church came into being, told by people who were involved at the outset of the partnership, which was first suggested in 1997, and which led to the opening of the church on June 6th, 2004.
Bishop John said the church was a “shining light for ecumenism” and at the forefront of endeavours for that purpose. Rev. Gough said that lots of work was going on at a national level to further ecumenism and that Christ Church’s “unique partnership was a vital encouragement”.
Prayers for partnership, children and young people, outreach, the town of Nelson and for peace in the world.
The service ended with the blessing of a new cross in the church garden, which replaced the original one lost in the spring storms this year. A buffet lunch was held afterwards.
The service can be watched on Youtube under ‘The Parish of St John Southworth in Nelson’.
