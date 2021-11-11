Choir at Ribble Valley school will be in fine voice when they take to the stage for glittering concert in 2022

The children will perform at the mass choir event called Let's Go Sing at Ewood Park football stadium in April.

Gill Fourie, who is head of music outreach for Blackburn Cathedral, is leading the project and went along to the school to put the choir through their paces.

Year four teacher Mrs Kim Taylor said: "We had a fabulous training morning with Gill and she was very impressed with all the children and congratulated us on how well our choir performed.

The choir at Read Primary School are rehearsing for Let's Go Sing 2022

"The children, as always, did us proud."

The singing project for children offers music workshops for teachers and pupils which culminates in a huge concert with several schools taking part.

​