Exterior (credit: Purplebricks)

Charming barn conversion with beamed ceilings on the market for £425,000

A stone fireplace, beamed ceilings, and a rear cottage garden with expansive views over the local countryside. This home is about as Lancashire-charming as it gets.

A lovely three-bed semi-detached barn conversion with three reception rooms and two bathrooms on the market for £425,000 with Purplebricks, this home is warm and cosy whilst also offering its lucky owner a contemporary 21st century interior, including a stylish kitchen and slick dining area. Take a look around...

Sitting room (credit: Purplebricks)
Sitting room (credit: Purplebricks)
other
Buy a Photo
Exterior (credit: Purplebricks)
Exterior (credit: Purplebricks)
other
Buy a Photo
Sitting room (credit: Purplebricks)
Sitting room (credit: Purplebricks)
other
Buy a Photo
Kitchen (credit: Purplebricks)
Kitchen (credit: Purplebricks)
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4