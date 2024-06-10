Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity football match held to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings has raised more than £1,000.

Held at Prairie Sports Village, Accrington Stanley FC vets ran out 9-2 winners over Brierfield WMC in a "friendly but hard fought game".

Players and supporters then retired to Brierfield WMC for the second part of the charity day, with live music, raffles and an auction of Burnley FC memorabilia.

Brierfield WMC and Accrington Stanley Vets lining up before the D-Day 80th anniversary charity match.

The money raised will be split between Healthier Heroes and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.