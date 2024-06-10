Charity football match between Accrington Stanley Vets and Brierfield WMC raises £1,000 for Healthier Heroes and SSAFA
Held at Prairie Sports Village, Accrington Stanley FC vets ran out 9-2 winners over Brierfield WMC in a "friendly but hard fought game".
Players and supporters then retired to Brierfield WMC for the second part of the charity day, with live music, raffles and an auction of Burnley FC memorabilia.
The money raised will be split between Healthier Heroes and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.
Organisers Jason Knight and John Lister said: "We would like to go on record to thank all the people and companies that gave up their time and donated prizes to help such an amazing event."
